comscore Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lenovo Launches Second Gen Tab P11 Pro In India Check Price Specs Availability
News

Lenovo launches second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Lenovo today launched the second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India. It costs Rs 39,999 and it will be up for purchase starting October 17.

Highlights

  • Lenovo today launched the second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India.
  • The second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India costs Rs 39,999 in India.
  • The second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India will go on sale in India starting October 17.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo today launched the second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India. It is the successor to the original Tab P11 Pro that was launched in India back in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 36,999. At the time, it came with a 11.5-inch WQXGA display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and no support for stylus. Two years later, the company has upgraded the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with a 120Hz display a MediaTek processor and support for a stylus among other things. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro gen-two price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet is priced at Rs 39,999 in India for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It will be available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores in Storm Grey colour variant starting October 17. Lenovo said that its newly launched tablet will be available at other offline retail channels soon. Also Read - Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched in India with support for Precision Pen 2

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro gen-two specifications and features

Coming to specifications and features, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features a dual-tone design with a glass-like finish. It comes with a 11.2-inch cinematic OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels, aspect ratio of 15:9, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 600 nits brightness. It also features support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ for enhanced video quality. Also Read - Lenovo launches upgraded Tab P11, Tab P11 Pro Android tablets

The newly launched tablet is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset, which the company claims delivers 120 percent improved performance improvement over the previous generation model. This chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro runs Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system and it comes bundled with the company’s Precision Pen 3, which Lenovo says can magnetically attach to the device for wireless charging and storage.

Lenovo’s Precision Pen 3 features Bluetooth connectivity and it auto-pairs with the tablet. It can also be used to remotely for controlling on-screen documents, music, images, and recordings using the customisable button on its side. Additionally, Lenovo says that users can quickly take notes with Lenovo Instant Memo by simply holding the button even when the screen is locked.

On the audio front, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a four-speaker system from JBL with support for Dolby Atmos and for connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 12:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more
News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more
Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings in 1 day, extends introductory pricing: Here's how to book

News

Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings in 1 day, extends introductory pricing: Here's how to book

Received a link to upgrade from 4G to 5G? It could be a scam

News

Received a link to upgrade from 4G to 5G? It could be a scam

Apple is selling ad space in TV+ to make revenue: Report

News

Apple is selling ad space in TV+ to make revenue: Report

Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of EVs to reduce carbon emissions

automobile

Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of EVs to reduce carbon emissions

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India: Check details

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Diwali 2022: Check best offers on Tata and Maruti Suzuki cars

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices