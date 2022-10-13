Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India: Check details

Lenovo today launched the second-gen Tab P11 Pro in India. It is the successor to the original Tab P11 Pro that was launched in India back in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 36,999. At the time, it came with a 11.5-inch WQXGA display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and no support for stylus. Two years later, the company has upgraded the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with a 120Hz display a MediaTek processor and support for a stylus among other things. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro gen-two price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet is priced at Rs 39,999 in India for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It will be available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores in Storm Grey colour variant starting October 17. Lenovo said that its newly launched tablet will be available at other offline retail channels soon. Also Read - Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched in India with support for Precision Pen 2

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro gen-two specifications and features

Coming to specifications and features, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features a dual-tone design with a glass-like finish. It comes with a 11.2-inch cinematic OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels, aspect ratio of 15:9, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 600 nits brightness. It also features support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ for enhanced video quality. Also Read - Lenovo launches upgraded Tab P11, Tab P11 Pro Android tablets

The newly launched tablet is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset, which the company claims delivers 120 percent improved performance improvement over the previous generation model. This chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro runs Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system and it comes bundled with the company’s Precision Pen 3, which Lenovo says can magnetically attach to the device for wireless charging and storage.

Lenovo’s Precision Pen 3 features Bluetooth connectivity and it auto-pairs with the tablet. It can also be used to remotely for controlling on-screen documents, music, images, and recordings using the customisable button on its side. Additionally, Lenovo says that users can quickly take notes with Lenovo Instant Memo by simply holding the button even when the screen is locked.

On the audio front, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a four-speaker system from JBL with support for Dolby Atmos and for connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life.