Lenovo launches upgraded Tab P11, Tab P11 Pro Android tablets

When there was not much competition in the Android tablet market, Lenovo was among the few brands to sell its tablets. Its Tab P11 Pro was one of the few premium tablets on the market. This year, at the IFA 2022, Lenovo upgraded the Tab P11 Pro to offer better hardware. The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Generation comes with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, a 2.5K display, and a longer-lasting battery. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Specs, prices compared

Alongside the Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo also launched the trimmed-down Tab P11. Just like it sheds “Pro” in the name, it also compromises on the specifications. For instance, instead of an OLED display that is there on the Tab P11 Pro, the Lenovo Tab P11 comes with an LCD. Its processor is also slightly less powerful than the one used in the Pro model.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price, specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro starts at EUR 499, which is roughly Rs 40,000, and comes in Oat and Storm Grey colours. It will be available in Europe initially through Lenovo’s online store and retail stores.

For its specifications, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. You also get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on the display so watching movies should be great. Powering the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor paired with a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processor.

You get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with up to 1TB of microSD support. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet uses Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Keeping the lights on is an 8200mAh battery with 14 hours of playback time. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro also has JBL speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Tab P11 price and specifications

The price of the Lenovo Tab P11 starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs 24,000), and it comes in Sage and Storm Grey colours.

The Lenovo Tab P11 is slightly less powerful than the Pro counterpart. It rocks a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has an 11.5-inch 2K LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. The tablet comes preloaded with the Android 12L operating system. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is a 7700mAh battery offering 10 hours of video playback time. This one has regular but four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.