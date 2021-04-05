Lenovo has announced that it will be launching its next-gen gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, on April 8. This will serve as a successor to the Legion Pro and just like its predecessor the device will be exclusive to the Chinese market. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India, starts at Rs 1,19,990: Details here

In a teaser post on Weibo, the company has revealed that the device will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The Legion 2 Pro will feature a 500mAh larger battery than its predecessor. It is also yet to confirm if the 90W fast charging will be similar to what we’ve seen on the predecessor. The Legion Pro features two USB-C ports with support of up to 45W fast charging, thus this takes the total to 90W. Also Read - Tablet sales rose drastically in 2020, e-learning demands cited as reason

In a separate Weibo post, the company has also revealed that the device will feature a side pop-up selfie camera, which can be seen in the image below. The camera will have a resolution of 44-megapixels. The company has said that the sensor being used is the OmniVision OV64A, which features a 1/1.32-inch size and can record videos in the 8K resolution at 30fps. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 5 AMD review: A gaming laptop that nails the basics

Apart from this, the company has already confirmed that the device will come with a 6.92-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and will come with a dual-turbo cooling system to keep the device cool, during heavy gaming sessions.

According to an earlier GeekBench listing, the device will come with 16GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box. In a Master Lu benchmark listing, we got to see that the device will be offered in three configurations: 12GB RAM/128GB of internal storage, 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage and 16GB RAM/512GB internal storage.

Apart from this, not much is known about the upcoming gaming flagship. However, the company has promised to release a teaser each day leading to the launch event, which will be held on April 8. Due to which we will get to know a lot more about the device ahead of the launch.