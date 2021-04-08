comscore Lenovo Legion 2 Pro unique design, pop-up camera teased ahead of launch
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro unique design, pop-up camera teased ahead of launch

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will debut in China on April 8, the phone is confirmed to feature dual X-axis linear motor, 44MP pop-up camera.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, the Chinese OEM’s latest smartphone will arrive with some cool features underneath. While the new Legion phone’s official announcement is just a few hours away, Lenovo has teased key aspects of the device to create a buzz on the internet. Also Read - Here's a look at the upcoming gaming smartphone from Lenovo

The company took the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo to share the design and colour options of the new Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. From what one can see, the phone will have an in-built cooling fan and a pop-up selfie camera that the company claims to be a 44-megapixel camera. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 2 Pro debut on April 8, company reveals key specs ahead of launch

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro specs, features

Lenovo shared a series of posters of its upcoming Legion 2 Pro smartphone. The teaser images reveal the device featuring a unique design with a small inbuilt fan placed at the centre of the rear panel. While rear cameras in smartphones mostly lie at the top of the back cover, the Legion 2 Pro cameras have an odd placement. The dual cameras are stacked in a bulge at the centre. The Legion logo can be seen with the RGB lighting and vents, USB-C port placed below it. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India, starts at Rs 1,19,990: Details here

As for the specs, the company has confirmed the phone to arrive with a 6.92-inch Samsung-backed display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, and include 90W fast charging support. Under the hood, the power-packed Snapdragon 888 processor is chipped for fast performance. As per reports, the Legion 2 Pro will equip a next-gen mid-range architecture 2.0 that is said to bring better thermal design, enabling Lenovo to use a cooling system to dissipate heat efficiently. The phone is tipped to sport dual front speakers, a dual X-axis linear motor, a 64-megapixel camera and up to 16GB of RAM. The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be officially unveiled in China on April 8 at 7:30 pm local time.

  Published Date: April 8, 2021 4:24 PM IST

