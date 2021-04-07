Lenovo’s next gaming smartphone has leaked online with images and specifications of the device being posted on the Chinese website Weibo. The gaming phone is unlike anything we have seen in the current gaming phone lineup and something that smartphone gaming enthusiasts can look forward to. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 2 Pro debut on April 8, company reveals key specs ahead of launch

What might be considered economically vague, the phone sports a dual-camera setup at the back but right in the centre of the phone. There is also a built-in active cooling fan and the Lenovo Legion branding can be seen juxtaposing the camera setup. The smartphone is expected to carry the moniker Lenovo Phone 2 Pro.

There are many other companies with a cooling fan design like Nubia's Red Magic 3 that had a cooling fan inside of the phone. Even the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 5 comes with an external cooling fan that can be purchased separately.

Lenovo’s upcoming gaming phone is expected to be launched on the 8th of April.

Lenovo Phone 2 Pro expected specifications

The Lenovo Phone 2 Pro is expected to come with a 6.92-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED display also features a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Powering the Lenovo phone will be a Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. For storage, you will get 512GB of space which cannot be expanded. There is also a 12GB RAM variant expected.

The company is also looking to ship the phone in two other variants – 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The headline-making feature of this Lenovo device will be the 5,500mAh battery pack which is larger than the one used in the previous iteration. According to reports, the phone’s battery will offer support for 90W fast charging and the phone will come with two separate USB ports.

The upcoming phone is expected to take on the likes of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and the Black Shark 3.