Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Asus ROG Phone 5 competitor with multiple trigger keys, 18GB RAM launched

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming phone launched with dual cooling fans, quad shoulder buttons, dual vibration linear motors, 44MP pop-up camera starting at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 42,200).

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 price in India

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, the new gaming phone of the Chinese brand has made its global debut. The successor to the Lenovo Legion Phone, the Duel 2 boasts power-packed features including the Snapdragon 888 and 144Hz AMOLED display. The standout features or the highlights of the new Legion Phone Duel 2 are, however, the multiple trigger keys, dual cooling fans, and dual charging ports.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 price, availability

The all-new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has been launched in the Asia Pacific and European region. In Europe, the new Lenovo phone is priced at EUR 799 (around Rs 71,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. While the high-end model with 16GB RAM/512GB storage is launched at EUR 999 (around Rs 88,800).

In China, the phone has been unveiled under a different moniker- Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro. While the company has announced only two storage variants of the device in Europe, Lenovo has announced a total of 5 storage versions in its home turf. Starting with the base version, the Legion Phone 2 Pro with 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 42,200). The 12GB RAM paired with either 128GB/256GB storage are priced at CNY 4,099 (around Rs 46,700), and CNY 4,399 (around Rs 50,100) respectively. The 16GB RAM/512GB storage costs CNY 5,299 (around Rs 60,400), while the high-end model with 18GB RAM/512GB storage is priced at (around Rs 68,400).

The phone will be available in two colour options- Titanium White and Ultimate Black colour options. It will go on sale in select markets in the Asia Pacific and Europe in May, while China buyers will be able to grab the gaming phone this month.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming features

Starting with the gaming elements first, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 gets four ultrasonic shoulder keys (R1, R2, L2, L1) on the right edge and two capacitive keys (L3 and R3) on the rear side for smooth maneuver. The phone has dual HaptiX X-axis haptic vibration linear motors. For heat dissipation, Lenovo has integrated dual active cooling fans which are said to work in tandem with the bottom one pulling in the hot air and passing it through the copper heat sink and the top fans working as an exhaust.

Notably, the intake fan is capable of 12,500 rpm, while the exhaust fan is capable of 15,000 rpm. The phone has four graphite thermal pads and a vapour chamber liquid cooling as well which is implemented at the centre of the back panel. Lenovo claims a 30 percent improvement in thermal efficiency compared to the previous iteration. The phone can be connected to an external display as well via HDMI and it offers keyboard, game input support.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 specs, features

Speaking of the rest of the aspects, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 features a 6.92-inch AMOLED Samsung E4 display with a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. The display has up to a 720Hz touch sampling rate. On the inside, it gets the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor to carry all the heavy tasks. For photography, the phone offers a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. The phone gets a pop-up 44-megapixel selfie camera which is placed on the right frame. The new Legion phone flaunts a unique design with two square cuts interrupted by a glass ‘island’ that house the rear cameras and reflects the RGB Legion logo.

The phone packs a dual-cell 5,500mAh battery (two 2,750mAh cells) and supports up to 90W fast charging. It has dual USB-C ports that can be used to simultaneously charge the unit in 30 minutes. On the software front, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 runs the custom ZUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. Other specs include- WiFi 6 support, in-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth v5.0, and dual-front stereo speakers. Considering its price and key gaming elements, the new Lenovo Legion phone will compete against the likes of the new Asus ROG Phone 5, Red Magic 6 series gaming phones.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2021 1:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 9, 2021 1:17 PM IST

