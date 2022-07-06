Lenovo has officially launched a new tablet in India. The all-new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with a large 2K resolution display and has a big battery. Some of its highlights include Dolby Atmos speakers and a MediaTek chipset. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in India

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in a single Slate Grey color option and has a 1-year warranty. Also Read - ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

The tablet also comes with some accessories like the Stylus Pen and detachable keyboard, both sold separately.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The screen has 400 nits of brightness, 70 percent NTSC color gamut, and TUV Rheinland’s blue light emission certification.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of uMCP internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 356GB with the help of a memory card. The tablet comes in a single LTE variant, meaning you can insert any of your SIM into the tablet.

As for the optics, the tablet features a 13-megapixel single camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. As for security, it has facial recognition support. Unfortunately, there’s no physical fingerprint scanner.

The tablet houses a 7,700mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. Lenovo claims that the tablet offers up to 15 hours of usage on a single charge. It comes with four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also has a dual-microphone setup.

The Tab P11 Plus boots on older Android 11 OS out of the box. That’s probably because the tablet made its debut back in 2021 in the global market. Now, finally, after a year, it will be available in India.

As for connectivity, it has Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, and GNSS. The tablet weighs 490 grams and is 7.5mm in thickness.