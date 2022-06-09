comscore Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India at Rs 69,999
News

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Mobiles

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in as well as Lenovo Exclusive Stores.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India : Price, specifications and more

Lenovo on Thursday launched its premium consumer android tablet, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in the Indian market. The tablet features an AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro price and availability

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in as well as Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will also be available at other offline retail channels soon.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels). It has a peak brightness of 400 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 107% NTSC colour space, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision support.

The tablet also protects against eye strain with Lenovo’s hardware and software tuning, including the low-blue light emissions certification from TÜV Rheinland.

The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. The tablet comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. There is also an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, Lenovo Pad P12 Pro 5G houses a dual-camera setup– a13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the tablet.

The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging through USB-C. The company claims a battery life capable of streaming online videos for up to 14.6 hours.

In terms of audio, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro gets two microphones and JBL speakers with Dolby Audio support. It weighs just 565g and comes in Storm Grey colour. The tablet is ultra-thin at 5.63mm with four-sided narrow bezels for extra available screen.

According to market research firm IDC, Lenovo’s shipments grew by 20.5 per cent to 7.52 lakh PC units and it held 17.6 per cent market share in the March quarter of 2022.

“Our 38 per cent increase in revenue for FY 2021-22 clearly shows that Lenovo is meeting the expanding need for transformational technology solutions in India. Additionally, this year our service-led transformation strategy has shown concrete results, with a 58 per cent rise in our services booking revenue,” Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katyal said recently.

Lenovo clocked its second-biggest quarter ever among small and medium business where its shipment grew by 37.5 per cent to about 2 lakh units, as per IDC.

  Published Date: June 9, 2022 4:41 PM IST

