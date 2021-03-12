LG isn’t eager when it comes to updating its old devices and smartphones. At a time when popular affordable phones from Samsung and Xiaomi are already getting the Android 11 update, LG has managed to release just the list of all the phones eligible for an Android 11 update. A total of seven devices are eligible for the update in Germany. LG is yet to release a global rollout schedule. Also Read - LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India, specifications

As part of its limited seven-device list, the popular LG G8X Dual Screen is slated to get Android 11 in the second quarter of 2021. The G8X launched last year as LG’s main flagship device and came with a dual-display accessory. The LG Wing with its unique swivel display is slated to get the Android 11 update by the end of 2021. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

Android 11 update to hit seven LG devices

LG will release Android 11 to just seven devices from previous years. The LG Velvet 5G is the only phone that’s expected to get Android 11 before April 2021. In the second quarter, i.e., before June 2021, the LG G8X Dual Screen is expected to get the update. In Q3 2021, the LG G8S and Velvet 4G will get the Android 11 update. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: WhatsApp new features, Twitter blue tick, JioMeet crosses 15 million users

The LG Wing is slated to get the update in the last quarter of 2021. This is weird, given that the Wing is LG’s flagship offering at the moment and it is last on the list to get the update. The software onboard the Wing is complicated, which hints at LG struggling with the software update process. Joining the Wing will be the LG K52 and LG K42.

The LG Wing and LG Velvet 4G were launched in India in late 2020. The Velvet 4G relies on the Snapdragon 845 chipset but gives consumers an option to choose the Dual Screen accessory as an extra. The Velvet is LG’s current conventional flagship with a curved edge display and a premium design language. It costs Rs 36,999 at the moment.

The LG G8X caught attention last year when it sold for a very low price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Currently, it sells at a price of Rs 25,999 and offers a premium smartphone experience, complete with the Dual Screen accessory.