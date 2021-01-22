LG K42 launched in India: Price in India, specifications

has launched a new entry-level smartphone, , in India. This is the only phone in its price bracket that comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810G certification. The device is touted to have passed nine different categories of the US Military defence standard testing. The passed tests include high and low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, humidity and more. One other industry first feature it is providing with the smartphone is that it comes with a two-year warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement Also Read - LG Tone Free FN7 review: Bacteria-killing earbuds with sound to match

LG K42: Price in India

LG K42 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the sole 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant in Gray and Green colour options. The device will be made available in India via . The company is providing all customers with a two-year extended warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement.

The device will compete against devices like the (2020), and the .

LG K42: Specifications

* LG K42 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels.

* It is powered by the processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

* The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

* It runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own skin on top.

* All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

* Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition using the front camera.

* LG K42 sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting with a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP super wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

* On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies.