LG Q52 with quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

LG Q52 is the latest smartphone to join the South Korean tech giant's smartphone portfolio. The company on Sunday launched the new phone in its home market. LG Q52 is a mid-range phone that succeeds the company's Q51 phone. It comes with features like a quad-core SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras. There is no word on the Q52 release outside South Korea right now.

LG Q52 price, sale date

According to LG, Q52 will carry a price tag of KRW 330,000 (roughly $290) in South Korea. It will go on sale beginning October 28 and will be available via all three major telecom operators in the country. LG is going to offer the Q52 in two colour options – Silky White, Silky Red.

As mentioned, LG has not shared anything on the availability of the phone outside South Korea at the moment.

LG Q52 specifications

In terms of specifications, LG Q52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design for selfie camera. The phone is powered by unnamed octa-core processor, clocked at 2.3GHz. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, there is a 13-megapixel shooter on the front.

Additionally, LG Q52 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, and a host of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C. For storage needs, LG has added 64GB of onboard storage in the Q52, paired with a micro-SD card slot capable of support 2TB cards. There is 4GB of RAM in the phone as well.

Lastly, the LG mid-range phone is rated MIL-STD-810G for durability and measures 165×76.7×8.4mm. There is no word on the Android version on the phone but it is likely Android 10.