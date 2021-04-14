LG reveals list of phones to get up to Android 13 update

LG recently announced that it is shutting down its smartphone business to focus on its other profitable business arms. However, at the same time, it has also announced that it will be clearing its inventory and will continue to support its current smartphones with operating system and security updates. Now it has shared a list of smartphones that will receive the Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13 updates, via its official South Korea and Germany websites. This list was first spotted by Gadgets360. Also Read - LG Wing now available to buy at just Rs 29,999: Is it a good choice?

Even though the company has shared the list of smartphones that will be supported throughout the updates, it has not shared any specific timelines for the rollout. This means that the updates could roll out within a few weeks of the new Android operating system’s launching or after a year or so of the official release. Also Read - LG promises up to three Android OS updates for premium phones, customer support

List of LG smartphones that will receive the Android 11 update: Also Read - Here's a look at the now cancelled LG V70, LG Rollable smartphones

LG Wing (South Korea, Germany)

LG Velvet (South Korea, Germany)

LG Velvet LTE (South Korea, Germany)

LG V50S (South Korea)

LG V50 (South Korea)

LG G8 (South Korea)

LG Q31 (South Korea)

LG Q51 (South Korea)

LG Q52 (South Korea)

LG Q61 (South Korea)

LG Q70 (South Korea)

LG Q92 (South Korea)

LG Q9 One (South Korea)

LG G8X (Germany)

LG G8S (Germany)

LG K52 (Germany)

LG K42 (Germany)

List of LG smartphones that will receive the Android 12 update:

LG Wing

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92

List of LG smartphones that will receive the Android 13 update:

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG Wing

Note, the company has not revealed if the Indian and other international units will also get the support or not. However, this does bring up hope if you were looking to purchase an LG smartphone, that it might be supported for some time.