  Home
  News
LG Rollable price, specifications leaked

LG Rollable could sport a rollable display and the smartphone is expected to launch in June next year. It is said to convert into tablet when unrolled,

  • Published: December 20, 2020 12:44 PM IST
LG is working on a smartphone with rollable display, which could launch in the first half of 2021. Ahead of the official release, tipster Tron has shared several details including the price and specifications of the upcoming device. Reports suggest that LG’s new rollable display phone will be called LG Rollable or LG Slide and launch in June next year. The highlight will be a side-rolling display that will transform into a tablet when screen is extended. Also Read - Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

As per leaked specifications, LG Rollable could feature a 7.4-inch rollable display with a resolution of 2428×1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio in the phone mode. In addition, the device will also have a video mode with 16:9 aspect ratio and 2428 x 1366 pixels resolution. Finally, in the productivity mode, LG Rollable will have 2428 x 1600 pixels resolution with 3:2 aspect ratio. Also Read - LG Wing, LG Velvet launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date

Further, the phone could be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 4,200mAh battery. As for the price, the premium smartphone is said to cost $2,359, which is around Rs 1.73 lakhs on conversion. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt given there is no official confirmation. Also Read - LG introduces Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

The tipster also talked about a LG Rainbow that will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device will sport an OLED Motion Pro screen with either 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Further, LG Rainbow is said to have a design similar to LG Velvet smartphone, complete with an edge display.

LG Velvet was launched in India in earlier this year at a price of Rs 36,990. The dual screen combo will set you back to Rs 49,990. It gets s curved Cinema Full-Vision display with water drop notch on top and HDR10 support. Other features include triple rear camera with 48MP primary sensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2020 12:44 PM IST

Best Sellers