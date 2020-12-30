After announcing LG Stylo 6 earlier this year, LG is already gearing up to launch its successor in 2021. Tipster OnLeaks has shared rendered images of LG Stylo 7 5G along with its specifications that give us a good idea of how the device will look like. Further, there will be two variants – 4G/LTE and 5G, unlike its predecessor which only supported 4G. Also Read - Prices of LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to hike in January

LG Stylo series comes with a capacitive stylus and rival Samsung Galaxy Note lineup. The LG Stylo 7 5G looks very similar to the Stylo 6 except for a few changes here and there. For instance, there is no waterdrop-shaped notch. Instead, the display on LG Stylo 7 5G sports a rounded notch on the top center. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X: Best TVs to game on

Further, LG has moved the fingerprint sensor from the back in Stylo 6 to the right on the new smartphone. The triple rear camera sensors on the Stylo 7 5G will be aligned vertically on the top left. The specifications of camera lenses have not been revealed as of now. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

LG Stylo 7 5G measures 170.4 x 77.2 x 8.8mm. The smartphone continues with a 3.5mm headphone jack as seen on its predecessor as well, which could be good news for some users. LG has placed the stylus holder at the bottom of the Sylo 7. On the LG Stylo 6 as well, a compartment at the bottom stores the stylus.

There is no word on an official launch date of the LG Stylo 7 series. Unfortunately, details on the processor, camera specifications, etc have not been revealed. It looks like we will need to wait a little longer to know more.

LG Stylo 6 also gets a 6.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The triple rear cameras on the phone are aligned horizontally, a combination of a 13-megapixel main lens, a secondary 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

LG Stylo 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot to expand the storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB-C port.