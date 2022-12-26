comscore LG Velvet will finally get Android 13 update next year
LG Velvet will finally get Android 13 update next year, but no hope for 5G support on Wing yet

LG has revealed the Android 13 software update timeline for the LG Velvet, but that does not say anything about 5G support for LG Wing in India.

LG Velvet

LG is gradually winding down its mobile phone business after announcing to shut it down last year. As a part of the company’s last efforts toward its mobile phones, LG has updated its website to mention that the LG Velvet and a few other phones will receive software updates next year. So, there is still some hope for LG phone users across the world. However, Indian users have more to ask. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, Mi 10T, and more

The LG website says that the Android 13 update for LG Velvet will begin rolling out sometime in the first quarter next year. But other phones, such as LG Wing, LG Q61, LG Q92 5G, and LG Q52 5G, will not be eligible for the Android 13 update, according to the website. These phones will instead receive security patches around the same time. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 8T, Mi 10i, Vivo V20 and more

LG’s roadmap for its phones is a committment that the company made while shuttering its mobile business. Since LG Velvet was the company’s last flagship before it exited the mobile business, the focus on it in terms of software upgrade makes sense. However, the LG Wing arrived a few months later, so ideally, it should also be a part of the Andrdoid 13 software upgrade roadmap. Also Read - Flipkart Flagship Fest sale starts: Offers on iPhone 11, LG Wing and more

While we are unclear about whether or not the Android 13 update will reach other phones, it is certain that Android 13 is the last major Android release from LG for its phones. LG did say that it would support some of its phones for as many as three years back in 2021 when it quit the market, so maybe there is hope. And that is good for every LG phone user across the world. But Indian users may have a gripe.

LG used to sell both Velvet and Wing in India, the latter of which supports 5G in India. For a phone to support Indian 5G carriers, necessary software updates are needed. Nearly all manufacturers have rolled out software updates for their 5G phones in India except for Asus, Google, and LG. While Asus and Google did say sometime back that they were working on bringing 5G support for their phones, there is no word from LG. That may be disappointing for LG Wing users.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 9:22 AM IST
