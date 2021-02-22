comscore LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India, specifications | BGR India
News

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India, specifications

Mobiles

LG W41, LG W41+ and LG W41 Pro come with similar specifications, with the exception of RAM and storage modules. Here's everything you need to know.

LG W41 Pro (1)

All of the devices run Google's Android 10 operating system with the company's own Q OS skin on top. (Image: LG)

LG has launched three new smartphones in India: LG W41, LG W41+ and LG W41 Pro. All of the phones come with similar specifications, with the exception of RAM and storage modules. Key features include MediaTek Helio G35 processor, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, a hole-punch display design and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Here we will be taking a look at the device prices and their specifications. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India

LG W41 is priced at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The LG W41+ is priced at Rs 14,490 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the LG W41 Pro is priced at Rs 15,490 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The device will be made available in Laser Blue and Magic Blue colour options and will go on sale through all leading stores in India. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: WhatsApp new features, Twitter blue tick, JioMeet crosses 15 million users

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Specifications

LG W41, LG W41+ and LG W41 Pro come with similar specifications. All of them sport a 6.5-inch HD+ HID Full Vision display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. They are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Also Read - LG K42 with MIL-STD-810G certification launched in India: Price, specifications

LG W41 comes with 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage, the LG W41+ comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB storage, and the LG W41 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

All of the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Q OS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

All of the phones feature a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, they feature an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2021 4:23 PM IST

