LG came back into the limelight with the LG G8X ThinQ during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale a few days ago. However, LG has been doing some exciting stuff internationally and today, it brought a concept device to India. It is called the LG Wing and it will cost Rs 69,990 in India. It is the world’s first smartphone with a rotating (or swiveling) display that makes way for a smaller secondary display. It will go on sale from November 9. Also Read - LG Wing set to launch in India on October 28: All you need to know

The LG Wing focuses on exploring a new form factor for a swiveling display. LG promises a lot of new possibilities with the Wing. One can use the new form factor to use two apps at once, and even get the benefits of having gimbal-like camera stability. LG has also launched the Velvet for India starting at a price of Rs 36,990 for the standard model. There’s also the dual-screen accessory variant of the LG Velvet priced at Rs 49,990. Also Read - LG Wing smartphone with Dual Rotating Screen officially launched

LG Wing features

The LG Wing has a main 6.8-inch curved P-OLED display. It offers Full HD+ resolution and a high aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The second screen is smaller at 3.9 inches by using a G-OLED panel, which also has a Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 1.15:1. The LG Wing features the Snapdragon 765G chip that is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 4000mAh battery powers the Wing and it comes with wireless charging too. Also Read - LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

The LG Wing uses a motorized pop-up module to accommodate a single 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a “fall detection” feature, which allows the camera to pop-up automatically in depth if you drop it. There’s a triple-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for swivel mode for taking photos. There’s another 13-megapixel ultrawide camera present here.

With the swiveling mode, the LG Wing can do special camera tricks. There’s a pan following mode, lock mode, simultaneous recording from the rear camera, and selfie camera, to gimbal mode. The gimbal mode displays the feed on the main screen while a virtual joystick on the secondary screen is available for operation. It also gets six motion sensors that work with stabilization software to keep videos stable.

LG Velvet features

The LG Velvet is the latest conventional flagship-grade smartphone from LG with a new design approach. The Velvet carries on from the G8X with its dual screen accessory and support for a stylus. The Velvet will go up on sale starting October 30.

Story Timeline