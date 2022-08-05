Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Now, known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a tweet said his latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022. “My latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1″ iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past),” he noted in a tweet on Friday. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to permanently erase data from your Apple device

"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," Kuo said. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo further stated that India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. As per Kuo, Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. "It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver," Kuo mentioned.

Recently, a report said that the tech giant sold over 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year). Nearly 1 million of the total shipped iPhones were 'Make in India' devices. Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

Recently, a report said that the tech giant sold over 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year). Nearly 1 million of the total shipped iPhones were ‘Make in India’ devices. Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

Apple iPhone 14 series price

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199. The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14 series features

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.