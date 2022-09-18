comscore Oppo tops the 'Make in India' smartphone shipments, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint Research
News

Mobiles

OPPO led the 'Make in India' smartphone shipments with a 24 percent share, followed by Samsung and Vivo.

Untitled design - 2022-09-18T091003.791

In order to meet the criteria for performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, ‘Make in India’ smartphone shipments grew 16 percent year-on-year to reach 44 million units in the first quarter of this financial year, according to a new report. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on September 20

The Indian government’s push with multiple PLI schemes has been showing a positive impact and “we saw increased local manufacturing share in product segments like smartwatch, TWS, neckband and tablet”, said Counterpoint Research. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

OPPO led the ‘Make in India’ smartphone shipments with a 24 percent share, followed by Samsung and Vivo. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant with a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India

Lava led the feature phone shipments with a 21 percent share.

“OPPO recently announced the Vihaan initiative under which it plans to invest $60 million in the next five years to empower the local supply chain. Samsung also increased its manufacturing with the premium segment smartphones, especially the Galaxy S series,” said senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

In the smartphone segment, in-house manufacturing contributed to almost 66 percent of the total ‘Make in India’ shipments in the June quarter, while the rest of the 34 percent of shipments came from third-party EMS (electronics manufacturing services) players.

Among the third-party EMS players, Bharat FIH, Dixon and DBG were the leading players during the quarter.

Padget Electronics (396 percent YoY), Wistron (137 percent YoY) and Lava (110 percent YoY) were the fastest growing smartphone manufacturers during the quarter in terms of shipments.

“Also, we may see disbursement of PLI incentives during Q3 2022, which will further boost the local manufacturing sentiments,” said the report.

Optiemus leads the Made in India shipments for smartwatches with more than 75 percent share.

In the wearable segment, TWS led in terms of domestic manufacturing with a 16 percent contribution, followed by neckbands and smartwatches.

In TWS, Optiemus, Bharat FIH and Padget are the top three manufacturers.

In the neckband category, VVDN and Mivi have a 90 percent share in the ‘Make in India’ shipments.

In the tablet category, Wingtech, Samsung and Dixon are the top players while in the TV category, Dixon, Radiant, Samsung and LG have a 50 percent share.

“The government aims to make India an electronics manufacturing hub in the next four to five years. To help drive more initiatives under the themes of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’, the government, in its last budget, pushed the total allocation to $936.2 million,” said research analyst Priya Joseph.

–IANS

  Published Date: September 18, 2022 10:37 AM IST
