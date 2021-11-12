comscore MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report
  • MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Vivo V2184 powered by the MT6983 has scored 10,02,220 points on AnTuTu. The device is probably a new X-series model and the MT6983 is reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipset.

MediaTek is reportedly testing the world’s first 4nm smartphone chipset. While we do not know much about it, the chipset has apparently broken all the previous records and scored more than a million points on AnTuTu. Also Read - Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

According to separate reports by Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station, Vivo V2184 powered by the MT6983 has scored 10,02,220 points on AnTuTu. The device is probably a new X-series model and the MT6983 is reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipset. Rumours state that Vivo is among a long list of clients MediaTek has lined up for its Dimensity 2000 chipset. Also Read - Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

As of now, the only devices that have been able to surpass 1 million points on AnTuTu are Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pros. Even devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset have not managed to surpass the point. Also Read - Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

MediaTek recently revealed a few teaser videos regarding its next-gen flagship smartphone chip, where it claims superior performance and battery life. However, the company has not released any numbers or other details.

It has been reported that MediaTek has managed to secure a 4nm order with TSMC, whereas, Qualcomm and Samsung both continue to use Samsung’s 4nm foundries.

According to a report by DCS, the Dimensity 2000 chipset will come with a Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. It will be paired with the ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. Comparatively, Samsung could also clock its X2 core on the Exynos 2200 at 3.0 GHz, and a leaked photo of a Snapdragon 898-powered phone showed the X2 core at 3.0 GHz. Reportedly, the Exynos 2200 chip will come with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, whereas, the new Snapdragon 898 will be paired with the next-gen Adreno GPU.

In related news, a previous benchmark leak revealed a Vivo smartphone powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Qualcomm is expected to announce its Snapdragon 898 chip on November 30 during its yearly Snapdragon summit. This leaves MediaTek only a couple of weeks to unveil its next-gen Dimensity 2000 chipset, to become the first.

  Published Date: November 12, 2021 9:52 PM IST

