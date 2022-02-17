comscore MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could launch next month: What we know about it
News

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could launch next month: What we know about it

Mobiles

The leakster states that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC will comparatively be more energy-efficient, and more powerful than the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

MediaTek-Processor (1)

(Representational Image)

MediaTek will be launching its Dimensity 8100 chipset next month according to a new report. The new chipset will be a part of the Dimensity 8000 platform, which was teased back in December. According to earlier leaks and reports, the Dimensity 8000 platform will be manufactured by TSMC based on its 5nm process. Also Read - AMD completes largest-ever acquisition in semiconductor business for $50 billion: Details here

According to the leakster Digital Chat Station via Weibo, MediaTek will launch its Dimensity 8100 chipset based on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process will launch next month in March. Also Read - Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The leakster states that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC will comparatively be more energy-efficient, and more powerful than the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The chipset will feature four ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.75 GHz and will come with the Mali-G510 GPU. The Mali-G510 GPU is also new and is yet to appear in any chipset. It is assumed that the other cores will be based on the ARM Cortex-A55 architecture. Also Read - No, Nvidia is not acquiring ARM now

It is being said that the new chipset will be a successor to the Dimenstiy 1100 from last year, however, going by what the leakster states, the Dimensity 8100 is even leaps and bounds ahead of the Dimensity 1200.

It is assumed that the Dimensity 8100 will power premium mid-range smartphones. However, we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt as the company has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming processor and any leaks or reports are just heresay for now.

While the leakster has stated that MediaTek will launch the Dimensity 8100 SoC next month. It is not known, if the company will simply unveil the product or will hold an event with a list of smartphones and companies going to use the processor. To put this in perspective, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset back in December, and so far we have not seen any smartphones launch with the processor.

  Published Date: February 17, 2022 4:12 PM IST

Best Sellers