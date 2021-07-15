MediaTek Helio G96, Helio G88 chip launched, will power mid-range smartphones

MediaTek has just launched two new chipsets under its Helio G series, the Helio G96 and Helio G88. The company claims that the new system-on-chips (SoCs) will allow smartphone manufacturers to provide customers with cutting-edge display and photography capabilities. Here we will take a look at everything that the new MediaTek Helio G96 and Helio G88 have to offer. Also Read - 7000mAh battery phone Tecno Pova 2 teased, India launch soon: Check full details

MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 SoC brings in support for 120Hz Full HD+ displays with no limitation in DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface. Also the 120Hz Full HD+ support is available for both LCD and AMOLED displays. It also brings in support for supersized 108-megapixel primary cameras.

The chipset comes with Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine. It also includes the company's own HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game technology to provide users with a better gaming experience.

MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC brings in support for 90Hz displays and integrated voice wake-up. The octa-core SoC includes two Arm Cortex-A75 cores operating at up to 2.0GHz. The Helio G88 comes with support for up to 64MP main cameras, a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies. Just like the Helio G96, it also comes with the company’s own HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game technology.

“With the launch of the Helio G96 and Helio G88, MediaTek advances its position as the leading mobile chip innovator, delivering new SoCs to boost display and photography experiences for the mainstream market,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communication Products at MediaTek’s Wireless Business Group. “MediaTek is continually advancing chip performance, speed and reliability. These new Helio G series chips are at the core of incredible mobile experiences.”