News

Your smartphone may get a price hike after MediaTek chipsets witness supply issue and shortage

Mobiles

According to GizmoChina, the 4G LTE enabled chips saw a sharp price rise since the primary focus of chipmakers is usually the 5G smartphone market.

  Updated: November 8, 2021 6:07 PM IST
mediatek

Image: Flickr

Taiwanese chipmaking giant MediaTek is now increasing the prices of its chipsets. The tech giant may increase the prices of its chipsets by as much as 15%. Also Read - Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

According to GizmoChina, the 4G LTE enabled chips saw a sharp price rise since the primary focus of chipmakers is usually the 5G smartphone market. 4G chips now hold a smaller stake in the market but the demand for 4G smartphones is still high. Also Read - Tech tips: How to prevent a creepy colleague from accessing your personal data

The company has increased prices by 15 per cent for 4G chips and 5 per cent for 5G enabled chips. The primary reason for the hike in price is due to the increased cost of production from TSMC’s foundry. Also Read - Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Apart from MediaTek, Qualcomm is also expected to raise the prices of its chipsets.

MediaTek has managed to retain its top spot with a sizable 38 per cent market share in the global application processor (AP) market for smartphones in Q2.

According to market research firm CounterPoint, MediaTek continued to lead the global AP market in this quarter, with its Dimensity 700 series dominating the 5G market. On the other hand, the Helio P35 and Helio G80 were quite popular in the 4G LTE segment.

The report also marks the sizeable growth of MediaTek in recent times as the company’s latest Dimensity chipsets have become increasingly more popular across both mid range and entry level smartphones.

Meanwhile, chip maker Qualcomm arrived second with a market share of 32 per cent. The company saw a notable market share due to its processor’s popularity in the high end 5G market, the report said.

(Inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 8, 2021 5:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 8, 2021 6:07 PM IST

