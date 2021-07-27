MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G

There were rumours of a new MediaTek high-end chipset coming to the market for tablets and now, the curtains are off. The new chip does not belong to the Dimensity series of chips for smartphones but instead is meant to power tablets only as part of the Kompanio series of chips. It is called the Kompanio 1300T and is meant to power high-end tablets, the kinds of which will launch in the thord quarter of 2021. Also Read - Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent better graphics performance

The Kompanio 1300T chip is built on TSMC's 6nm process technology. Similar to the Dimensity 1200, the Kompanio 1300T gets octa-core ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores and power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores. For the graphics, performance is taken care by a nine-core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that promises higher frame rates for smoother gaming.

Kompanio 1300T features and specs

"The Kompanio 1300T incorporates MediaTek's APU (AI processing unit) to provide powerful, energy-efficient AI computing power for the latest voice and visual applications," says MediaTek.

The 1300T also gets MediaTek’s complete set of 5G sub-6GHz bands, 5G-2CA as well as Dual 5G SIM, in addition to supporting 5G Elevator Mode and 5G HSR Mode enhancements. “There are MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements which allows the chip to automatically adjust power consumption and other configurations based on a device’s network and data transmission quality to extend battery life,” says the company.

On the multimedia side, the Kompanio 1300T supports multiple-scene HDR10+, AI-PQ (picture quality) technologies and MediaTek’s chip-level eye protection engine to filter blue light, in addition to support for dual-monitors with two full HD displays. The chip supports 2.5K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz in addition to integrating intelligent dynamic frame rate technologies and support for HDR10+ video playback.

The chip also gains “multi-camera designs with 108MP cameras, 4K 60fps video encoding and decoding, chip-level staggered 4K HDR video recording, Multi-Depth Smart Focus and AI-Clear Streaming for the superior photography, video recording and live streaming capabilities.”

The chip also supports staggered 4K HDR video recording technology and integrates the latest imaging, encoding, decoding and playback features for 4K video capabilities. Gamers will also benefit from MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 and gaming optimizations for networks, controls, performance, power efficiency and image quality.