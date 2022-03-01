comscore MediaTek launches Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 chipsets for premium smartphones
News

MediaTek launches Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 chipsets for premium smartphones

Mobiles

MediaTek also introduced the new 6nm Dimensity 1300 that also provides 5G connectivity. The Dimensity 1300’s HDR-ISP supports up to 200MP camera

MediaTek Dimensity 8100

New Dimesnity 8100 chip will rival Snapdragon 888

MediaTek launches the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 chipsets. The new SoC will be competing with the likes of Snapdragon 888 chipset, Qualcomm’s last year’s flagship. The chipsets will also introduce 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8100, Density 8000 and Dimensity 1300 will be available in the market in the first quarter of 2022. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Both chips borrow the technology from MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 platform and package it into the new Dimensity 8000 series. The new chipset will be built on the ultra-efficient TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU. Also Read - What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

The Dimensity 8100 integrates four Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds reaching 2.85GHz, and the Dimensity 8000 has four Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.75GHz. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could launch next month: What we know about it

“You could say the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series is the little brother to our flagship Dimensity 9000 chip. Meaning it brings flagship-grade features and next-level energy efficiency to the premium smartphone market,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 come with Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies. The Dimensity 8100 SoC supports 170fps and the Dimensity 8000 supports 140fps. They also support Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

The new Dimensity 8000 series also uses MediaTek’s Open Resource Architecture to give device makers the flexibility to customize and differentiate features. The Dimensity 8000 series integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation AI processing unit, APU 580.

The Dimensity 8000 series is powered by a five gigapixel per second image signal processor (ISP) for fast capturing of HDR photos and video.

“MediaTek’s big bet on 5G dramatically expanded its global smartphone SoC volumes in the mid-tier, and the Dimensity 9000 is opening up the flagship market,” said Avi Greengart, President of market advisory firm Techsponential. “With the Dimensity 8000, MediaTek is giving smartphone vendors more options to balance performance and pricing while still offering flagship level gaming and AI capabilities.”

The Dimensity 8000 series support up to 200MP cameras and 4K60 HDR10+ videography.  The chips also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for coexistence of Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth peripherals.

MediaTek also introduced the new 6nm Dimensity 1300 that also provides 5G connectivity. The Dimensity 1300’s HDR-ISP supports up to 200MP camera, and integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0.

The Dimensity 1300 integrates an octa-core CPU with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with an Arm Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek APU 3.0 to support the AI capabilities.

 

  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 8:04 PM IST

Best Sellers