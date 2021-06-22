comscore Mi 11 Lite affordable phone launch in India today: Watch livestream, check specs and price
Xiaomi is all set to launch the long awaited Mi 11 Lite affordable smartphone in India today. The Mi 11 Lite price is expected to be around the same price as the Mi 10i, which is somewhere around Rs 25,000. Take a look at everything we know about the Mi smartphone and where can we watch the livestream.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone in India under the Mi series in India today. At the same online launch event, the Chinese tech giant will unveil a new budget smartwatch dubbed the Mi Revolve Active. The star of the show will definitely be the Mi 11 Lite today. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active with Spo2 support launch in India today: Check price, features

The Mi 11 Lite launch event in India will begin at 12noon. You will be able to watch the virtual launch event on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel as well as on official social media handles and website. Once the phone is released, it will be up for grabs on Flipkart as well as on Xiaomi official website mi.com. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve price drop: Xiaomi India offers limited time discount on its flagship watch

To clarify, India will get the 4G model and not the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite. Looks like the 5G model of the smartphone will hit the Indian market at a later date. We are unsure of specific launch timelines for the same yet. Also Read - Xiaomi to now use sound for charging your smartphones without relying on sockets

Mi 11 Lite global specs and price

The USP of the Mi 11 Lite is its sleek design, light weight and slim form factor. The smartphone is already available in the global market and we expect the same model to hit the Indian market as well. That suggests that the specs of the Mi 11 Lite global will be at par with the Mi 11 Lite 4G model.

Xiaomi mi 11 lite, xiaomi mi 11 lite sale, xiaomi mi 11 lite specs, mi 11 lite launch, mi 11 lite camera, mi 11 lite india launch, mi 10i camera, mi 10i specs

As far as the specs are concerned, the Mi 11 Lite global comes packed with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specs, the Mi 11 Lite includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixe sensor for clicking selfies and conducting video calls. The global model packs a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Coming to the price now, the Mi 11 Lite is likely to be priced in the same range as Europe. Globally, the phone starts at EUR 299, which translates to Rs 26,600 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2021 8:46 AM IST

