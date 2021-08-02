comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India as rumours suggest an interesting development
News

Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India as rumours suggest an interesting development

Mobiles

Rumours are hinting at the discontinuation of the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India after Xiaomi’s plans to bring the 5G version now.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

If rumours are to be believed, Xiaomi India might be planning to discontinue the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India. The Mi 11 Lite launched a few months ago as Xiaomi’s premium offering in the sub-Rs 25,000 category and is Xiaomi’s most expensive 4G phone at the moment. It is said that the company could pull the plug on its production in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is expected to arrive in India soon. Also Read - MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

The Mi 11 Lite 4G got off to a positive start as Xiaomi managed to sell a truckload of these in the first few weeks. The concept of a lightweight and slim phone focusing on ergonomics over just specs appealed to both critics as well as customers. However, many questioned the logic behind bringing a 4G version over a 5G one in 2021. It now seems that the company has considered that train of thought. Also Read - Mi Band X strapless smart band with 360-degree flexible display under works?

Mi 11 Lite 4G to be axed?

Do note that this leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav is unverified and has no official inputs from the company. Hence, we suggest you await an official announcement from Xiaomi before buying it wholly. Xiaomi is still selling the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India with both storage variants in all colours. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The arrival of the Mi 11 Lite 5G variant could pave way for an interesting development in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space. Globally, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is the only smartphone in the world to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 780G chip. Previous reports from the Qualcomm side have indicated at a shortage of this chip, which is why most new midrange phones choose to stick to the lesser Snapdragon 778G.

Hence, it remains to be seen what spec does Xiaomi chooses to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G in, if it is indeed planning to launch it here. The phone could be available in limited supply with the Snapdragon 780G and therefore, could command a high price. With the Snapdragon 870-equipped Mi 11X already selling at Rs 30,000, that seems unlikely for an aggressive brand like Xiaomi.

The other possibility is to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G with a different and easier-to-find 5G chip. The easiest bet is on the Snapdragon 778G that could help Xiaomi with the pricing and availability. Xiaomi could also choose to go the MediaTek Dimensity way, which has seen massive adoption by phone brands lately.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2021 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, 6T start receiving Android 11 Open Beta 2: What's in store?
Mobiles
OnePlus 6, 6T start receiving Android 11 Open Beta 2: What's in store?
e-RUPI: PM Modi announces to launch a new digital payments platform today

News

e-RUPI: PM Modi announces to launch a new digital payments platform today

Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, time in India, downtime, other details revealed

Gaming

Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, time in India, downtime, other details revealed

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch review: Best 32-inch Android TV under Rs 20,000?

Reviews

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch review: Best 32-inch Android TV under Rs 20,000?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 11 out now in beta version, allows Dev Channel users to switch

e-RUPI: PM Modi announces to launch a new digital payments platform today

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G

MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from Aug 6 to Aug 10: Details here

Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

How to block websites on Google Chrome

OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G
MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

News

MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know
Mi Band X strapless smart band with 360-degree flexible display under works?

Wearables

Mi Band X strapless smart band with 360-degree flexible display under works?
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass में फ्री मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड्स, जानिए तरीका

Deals of the day 2nd August: Amazon और Flipkart पर कर सकते हैं 50 हजार तक की बचत

WhatsApp: अनजाने ग्रुप्स से चाहिए छुटकारा तो सेटिंग में करें ये बदलाव, हर कोई नहीं कर पाएंगा आपको ऐड

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party: फ्री फायर को पूरे हुए 4 साल, एनिवर्सरी पर मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire x McLaren: फ्री फायर के McLaren Ascension इवेंट पर ऐसे मिलेगी P1 कार स्किन

Latest Videos

How to block websites on Google Chrome

Features

How to block websites on Google Chrome
How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account
Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Features

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)
How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

News

Windows 11 out now in beta version, allows Dev Channel users to switch
Laptops
Windows 11 out now in beta version, allows Dev Channel users to switch
e-RUPI: PM Modi announces to launch a new digital payments platform today

News

e-RUPI: PM Modi announces to launch a new digital payments platform today
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G
MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

News

MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from Aug 6 to Aug 10: Details here

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from Aug 6 to Aug 10: Details here

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Best Sellers