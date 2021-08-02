Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G

If rumours are to be believed, Xiaomi India might be planning to discontinue the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India. The Mi 11 Lite launched a few months ago as Xiaomi’s premium offering in the sub-Rs 25,000 category and is Xiaomi’s most expensive 4G phone at the moment. It is said that the company could pull the plug on its production in favour of Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is expected to arrive in India soon. Also Read - MIUI 13 reportedly delayed due to need for further optimisations: Here's what we know

The Mi 11 Lite 4G got off to a positive start as Xiaomi managed to sell a truckload of these in the first few weeks. The concept of a lightweight and slim phone focusing on ergonomics over just specs appealed to both critics as well as customers. However, many questioned the logic behind bringing a 4G version over a 5G one in 2021. It now seems that the company has considered that train of thought. Also Read - Mi Band X strapless smart band with 360-degree flexible display under works?

Mi 11 Lite 4G to be axed?

Do note that this leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav is unverified and has no official inputs from the company. Hence, we suggest you await an official announcement from Xiaomi before buying it wholly. Xiaomi is still selling the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India with both storage variants in all colours. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

The arrival of the Mi 11 Lite 5G variant could pave way for an interesting development in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space. Globally, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is the only smartphone in the world to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 780G chip. Previous reports from the Qualcomm side have indicated at a shortage of this chip, which is why most new midrange phones choose to stick to the lesser Snapdragon 778G.

Hence, it remains to be seen what spec does Xiaomi chooses to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G in, if it is indeed planning to launch it here. The phone could be available in limited supply with the Snapdragon 780G and therefore, could command a high price. With the Snapdragon 870-equipped Mi 11X already selling at Rs 30,000, that seems unlikely for an aggressive brand like Xiaomi.

The other possibility is to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G with a different and easier-to-find 5G chip. The easiest bet is on the Snapdragon 778G that could help Xiaomi with the pricing and availability. Xiaomi could also choose to go the MediaTek Dimensity way, which has seen massive adoption by phone brands lately.