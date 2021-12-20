Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India back in June this year. Two months later, the company rolled out the MIUI 12.5 update to its smartphones. Now, the smartphone maker has started rolling out MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update to the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphones in India. Also Read - Top deals on Xiaomi, Redmi and Realme smartphones available during the ongoing sales

The MIUI 12.5 update comes with the firmware update V12.5.3.0.RKQINXM and it weighs 759 MBs in size. While globally it is available as a part of firmware update V12.5.8.0.RKQMIXM, in Europe, it is available as a part of firmware update V12.5.6.0.RKQEUXM. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

What’s new?

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition brings a host of new features to Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone in India. The list includes features such as atomized memory, liquid storage and smart balance among others. As per the changelog, the atomised memory feature brings better memory management capabilities to the phone to make more efficient usage of RAM. Liquid storage, on the other hand, keeps the system responsive using new storage mechanisms.

Xiaomi has also introduced a feature called focused algorithms on its Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone that dynamically allocates system resources based on specific scenes to ensure a smooth experience. Lastly, there is a smart balance feature that improves the overall experience further.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update to the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphones in batches. So, some users are expected to get the update later than others.

Mi 11 Lite 4G specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. On the memory front, the Mi 11 Lite is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants. Coming to the camera, the Mi 11 Lite 4G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.