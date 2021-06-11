Mi 11 Lite 4G will be available on Flipkart, likely to compete with OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Mi 11 Lite will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. While we are a few days away from witnessing Mi 11 Lite launch in India, the e-retail platform has now confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase on its website. The Mi 11 Lite will debut in India on June 22 and join its three other siblings- Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to launch in India on June 22: Details here

Mi 11 Lite India launch timing, price in India (expected)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India on June 22 at 12 PM IST. Xiaomi hasn’t shared any detail if they will host a virtual event or just make an announcement on the e-retail platform about the device.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite global price starts at around Rs 26,600, however, reports suggest that the phone could be priced under Rs 25,000 in the country which means that it will likely compete with the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G that costs Rs 22,999 for the base variant. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yet

Mi 11 Lite specifications

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel resolution) DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and is compatible with HDR10. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Also Read - Today's Tech News 13 January 2021: Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plan, OnePlus Band sale, WhatsApp Read Later feature

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. Upfront, the phone equips a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

To recall, Xiaomi introduced both 5G and 4G variants of the Mi 11 Lite. Reports speculate, that the Chinese brand will only bring the 4G model to the Indian market. The phone packs a 4,250mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.