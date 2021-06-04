Mi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yet

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch seems imminent, as the company has yet taken to social media platform to tease about the device. Xiaomi Mi India head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease a new Mi phone launch in India. Although the executively didn’t explicitly said it to be the Mi 11 Lite, he did mention the word ‘Lite’ which directly points out to the new Mi 11 series smartphone. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro gets expensive in India: Check the new price here

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite was launched globally in March. While the handset is available in both 4G and 5G options, it remains to be seen if the Chinese brand brings both models to the Indian market.

Mi Fans, nowadays phones are:

a) Either 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 (both specs & weight 😜)

Wouldn't it be awesome if we got BEST of both the worlds? Truly "loaded + super thin & light"! What's your pick? RT & vote. 👇 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 4, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and HD10+ support. The 4G version features a Corning Glass 5 protection, while the 5G variant has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layered on top of the display. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The 5G variant, however, equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset.

The chipset is paired with three RAM/storage configurations- 6GB RAM/64GB, 6GB RAM/128GB, and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage. For photography, the Mi 11 Lite features a triple camera system at the back implementing a 64-megapixel primary camera which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. The 5G model ships with a 20-megapixel front camera. The camera software offers AI features, 4K video recording, Night mode, time-lapse, slow-motion, among others. Speaking of software, the phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS. As per reports, Xiaomi has released an MIUI software build specifically for the unreleased Mi 11 Lite Indian model.

The phone flaunts a sleek profile and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The Mi 11 Lite packs a 4,250mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include- dual-SIM, NFC, dual speakers, USB-C port, for charging. The phone was launched in Pink, Black, and Blue colour variants.

Mi 11 Lite price in India (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price starts at $299 (around Rs 22,300). Reports speculate the Chinese OEM might bring the handset in India under Rs 25,000 price bracket.