Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 12.5 globally earlier this year at the Mi 11 launch event. The company also announced a list of 16 Xiaomi smartphones, which will be getting the 12.5 Global ROM update.

Now, the company has revealed on the Chinese social networking site Weibo that MIUI 12.5 will be rolling out for more phones in China. To recall, the MIUI 12.5 stable update was released for Mi 11 in China earlier this month. It is now available for 6 more smartphones (via GSM Arena) in the Mi 11 and Mi 10 series.

List of phones getting the MIUI 12.5 update:

• Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

• Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

• Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

• Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

• Xiaomi Mi 10

• Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

As for global units, Xiaomi has already said that MIUI 12.5 global ROM will be available for 16 smartphones, starting from Q2, 2021. The list of phones include:

• Xiaomi Mi 10T

• Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

• Xiaomi Mi 10

• Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

• Xiaomi Mi 11

• Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

• Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

• Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

• Xiaomi Mi Note 10

• Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

• Redmi Note 9T

• Redmi Note 9 Pro

• Redmi Note 9S

• Redmi Note 9

• Redmi Note 8 Pro

• Redmi 9

MIUI 12.5 Global ROM rollout timeline

The MIUI 12.5 Global ROM will be released in two phases. The first phase, which begins from Q2, 2021, will include the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Mi 11 smartphones.

The second phase, which will start in late Q2 2021, will include 11 devices – Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi 9.

It is expected that Xiaomi will add other older devices to the list as well once the rollout begins like it has done with earlier MIUI rollouts.