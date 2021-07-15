Mi 11 Ultra on open sale in India with Rs 5,000 discount: Check price, specs, discount offer

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is now available for everyone in India. Launched earlier this year, Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins starting today, which means every interested buyer in the country will be able to grab the phone. Xiaomi is also offering massive discount on the flagship smartphone. This is the most expensive Xiaomi phone launched in India yet. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is available on Amazon.in, Mi store, Mi home store and mi.com. The Mi 11 Ultra is available in only one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a premium price of Rs 69,999. The flagship smartphone will be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon and Xiaomi have partnered with State Bank of India to offer Rs 5,000 discount on the Mi 11 Ultra. On applying the bank discount offer, interested buyers will be able to grab the Mi 11 Ultra for a cheaper price of Rs 64,999. Additionally, Amazon is offering Rs 11,200 off on exchange, however, the exchange value completely depends on the condition of the phone you wish to exchange with the flagship Xiaomi phone. Also Read - Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

Mi 11 Ultra specs, top features

As far as the specs are concerned, the comes packed with a 6.81-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and more.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support.

The Mi 11 Ultra includes a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 120x digital zoom, and OIS. On the front, it includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.