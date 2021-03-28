Ahead of the official launch of its next-generation flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra on March 29, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will come with all-new battery technology. The company took to Twitter to reveal that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a new super fast-charging silicon-oxygen anode battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will launch on 29 March, company confirms

The battery tech is relatively new on smartphones that typically use lithium-ion batteries. Xiaomi’s Senior Product Marketing Manager Global Spokesperson, Daniel D, revealed on Twitter that the core benefits of the silicon-oxygen anode batteries are that they are thinner and support faster charging. The new battery technology on the Mi 11 Ultra is inspired by electric vehicles, as per the tweet. Also Read - MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the full list

“Mi 11 Ultra features a new super fast-charging silicon-oxygen anode battery. Core benefits, thinner and faster charging.

This is similar to electric vehicles, adding nano-scale silicon materials to the negative electrode to increase theoretical gram capacity 10x vs graphite,” the tweet read. Also Read - Xiaomi's foldable Mi MIX phone confirmed to come with liquid lens: What it means

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launch on March 29

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra along with the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro is expected to launch at a global launch event on March 29. The company is touting the event as a “mega launch” for 2021.

Speculations suggest that the Mi 11 Ultra will be the most premium of the three smartphones in the Mi 11 series. Leaks reveal a massively upgraded camera system for the Ultra and a secondary display. The main display could be 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

#Mi11Ultra features a new super fast-charging silicon-oxygen anode battery. Core benefits, thinner and faster charging.

This is similar to electric vehicles, adding nano-scale silicon materials to the negative electrode to increase theoretical gram capacity 10x vs graphite. pic.twitter.com/tydYYXjaX5 — Daniel D (@Daniel_in_HD) March 26, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is is said to use Samsung’s 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor. More features include a periscope-based zoom camera system capable of offering up to 100X zoom. Coming to the secondary display, it could be used to show UI elements and will function as a viewfinder.

In terms of battery, the Mi 11 Ultra is speculated to be backed by a 5,000mAh one with support for 67W fast charging technology. Of course, the company has already confirmed a new battery technology. It will support wired as well as wireless charging technology.