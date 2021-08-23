Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro appears in certification site, likely to launch next month

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro might make a global appearance soon. The supposed next-gen Xiaomi flagships are said to have appeared in the NBTC listing and the US FCC site. The listings suggest the Pro variant to ship with the premium Snapgradon 888 mobile platform, while the base variant to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11T series is widely speculated to debut next month.

Mi 11T supposedly appears on US FCC listing

The US FCC listing reveals some of the key details of the purported Mi 11T. The listing shows the phone with model number 21081111RG featuring a 6.8-inch display, MIUI 12.5, and include 5G support. As for the design, the listing on the US FCC site indicates that the Mi 11T might have a rectangular-shaped camera layout on the rear side.

In terms of hardware, a tipster on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo tipped the Mi 11T to equip an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The phone could likely sport a 120Hz display and carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Mi 11T Pro NBTC listing reveals key insight (report)

As for the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro, the alleged NBTC listing of the device shows the device having the model number 2107113SG. The NBTC listing leaked by the tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals the purported Mi 11T Pro featuring a 120Hz display, Android 11 OS, and Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

#Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G receives NBTC certification. – 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

– Snapdragon 888

– 120Hz OLED

– Android 11

– NFC

– Approx $600 pic.twitter.com/QDU0tidP7Z — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 23, 2021

The leakster further suggests that the Mi 11T Pro could cost appro $600 (roughly Rs 44,500). Rumour has it that the new Mi 11T series phone to likely feature a punch-hole display. The phone is said to ship with a 5,000mAh battery and support 120W rapid charging. It will have support for NFC connectivity. Mi 11T Pro is speculated to be priced between VND 13,000,000–15,000,000 (around Rs 42,400–49,000).

Rumours indicate that the Mi 11T could debut in China as a rebranded Redmi K40 Ultra. Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details about the development of these devices, but the Mi 11T series is widely anticipated to be announced on September 23.