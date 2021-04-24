Mi 11X Pro pre-orders in India have started from April 24, today on Xiaomi’s website as well as Amazon India. The MiX Pro was launched in India earlier this week and it comes with a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra vs Mi 11X Pro: How the high-end Xiaomi phones compare?

Mi 11x Pro was launched alongside the Mi 11X, Mi 11 Ultra smartphones, and Mi QLED TV 75. The Mi 11X will be available starting from April 27 in India. Meanwhile, the availability of the Mi Mi 11 Ultra is yet to be revealed by the company.

We take a look at the Mi 11X Pro price in India, how to pre-order, full specifications, launch offers, and more details.

Mi 11X Pro pre-order in India begins: Price, launch offers

Mi 11X Pro is up for pre-order on Mi.com as well as Amazon.in. As per the Xiaomi India website, shipping will start on May 5, 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon states that the Mi 11X Pro will be released on May 3, 2021.

Mi 11X Pro is priced starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The high-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model can be bought at Rs 41,999.

It is available in Cosmic Black, Frosty White. and Celestial Silver colour options. As part of launch offers, those buying the Mi 11X Pro will get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and the no-cost EMI option.

Mi 11X Pro specifications

Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED DHR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11X Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Mi 11X Pro is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. More features of Mi 11X Pro are dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, IP53 certification, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.