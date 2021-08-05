Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

Xiaomi in a teaser posted on Weibo has revealed that it will be launching its next-gen Mi Mix 4 smartphone on August 10. The launch event will take place a day before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will be launching its next-gen foldable smartphones. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

The upcoming Mi Mix 4 smartphone is expected to bring in a lot of improvements over the Mi Mix 3. The device is also expected to incorporate an under-display camera. Aside from the flagship, the company is also expected to launch a number of other devices at its August 10 event.

Other devices expected to launch at the event include the rumoured Mi CC 11 and its new lineup of tablets. Rumours suggest that the company could launch its Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro and the Mi Pad 5 Lite.

Mi Mix 4: Rumoured specifications

The Mi Mix 4 has reportedly shown up on TENAA with the model number 2106118C. Apart from that, the leaked render suggests that the upcoming device could feature a completely invisible under-display selfie camera and a secondary display at the back. However, a tipster recently revealed in a Weibo post, that the device would not feature a secondary display and instead, would feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display.

The device will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and will feature a triple camera on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN1 sensor. It is also said that the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

While the Mi Mix 4 August 10 launch event is only a few days away, we do expect the company to release a number of teasers showcasing key features of the device, considering Xiaomi‘s history of revealing key features of the device ahead of its launch.