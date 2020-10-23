Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Micromax has officially revealed that its brand new ‘In’ series of phones will launch in India on November 3. Last week, Micromax teased a comeback video on its social media channels riding the anti-China sentiments. The company CEO Rahul Sharma announced new ‘In’ series by showcasing blue color smartphone retail box. It is not confirmed whether we are looking at a new sub-brand like YU mobiles, or it’ll just be a series under Micromax’s brand name. Also Read - Upcoming mobile phones in November 2020: Realme X7 series, In by Micromax, OnePlus Nord 10 expected

So far, Micromax has teased the phone's box in a video and leaks have revealed that the company might bring two budget phones initially. A report from Gadgets 360 recently claimed that there will be many more phones in the new 'In' series. The cheapest smartphone could cost Rs 7,000 while the most premium model could end up costing Rs 25,000. No details of these phones were shared in the report, but we now know that official launch will take place on November 3. Checkout leaked specifications and features below.

Micromax ‘In’ series leaked specifications

As per leaked information, the upcoming Micromax ‘In’ series of phones are going to be based on MediaTek chipsets. The reports have suggested two phones, but names aren’t confirmed as yet. One of these phones are tipped to come with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is likely to pack a 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The phone can offer a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is expected to run stock Android version out-of-the-box.

The tipped dual rear camera is said to be different in two variants with primary 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel or a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone could come powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

The second model is said to feature MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset. It could also feature 4GB RAM. Leaks suggest that Micromax will keep the pricing competitive because the company is looking to ride the anti-China sentiments and good pricing will mean better sales.