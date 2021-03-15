comscore Micromax In 1 India launch is set for March 19 at 12 PM and full specifications and features of the phone have leaked ahead of its official debut
Micromax In 1 full specifications leaked ahead of India launch on March 19

Micromax In 1 India launch is set for March 19 at 12 PM. Full specifications and features of the phone have leaked ahead of its official debut.

Micromax is gearing up to launch its new In series called the In 1 in India on March 19. The company has already sent out invites for the virtual launch event, which will start at 12 PM IST on the micromaxinfo.com website. Also Read - Micromax In 1 official launch set for March 19, company sends media invite

Ahead of the official launch, tipster Tushar Mehta has leaked specifications of Micromax In 1 on Twitter. This could be a budget smartphone with an entry-level processor and triple cameras at the back. We take a look at all we know about the Micromax In 1 so far: Also Read - Indian smartphone brand Micromax to launch a new budget smartphone on March 19

Micromax In 1 specification (Expected)

Micromax In 1 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, as per the tipster. The processor also powers the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M2. Further, it could come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of ROM. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. More features include a rear fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Micromax 5G phone coming very soon, to target Chinese smartphone brands

Micromax In 1 will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. The rear camera setup will be a combination of a 48-megapixel lens in addition to two 2-megapixel lenses. The tipster claims there will not be an ultrawide lens. Coming to the front camera, it will be an 8-megapixel one.

Micromax In 1 India launch on March 19

The launch invite for Micromax In 1 sent by the company gets a theatre ticket theme that reads, “India Ka Naya Blockbuster.” An image of the phone suggests it could feature a dewdrop notch in the center of the screen. Further, it also reveals that it will be held on Friday, March 19 at 12 PM. The event can be streamed live at micromaxinfo.com.

Micromax In smartphone series

Micromax has previously launched two smartphones in its In series – the In 1b and In Note 1. The In 1b is a budget device priced starting at Rs 6,999. It gets a tall 6.53-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The battery is a 5,000mAh one. It features a dual 13-megapixel rear camera setup.

Micromax In Note 1 is slightly expensive at Rs 11,499 for the 64GB storage model and Rs 12,499 for the 128GB storage model respectively. Key specifications include a 6.67-inch display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: March 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST

