Micromax In 1 smartphone will launch in India on March 19. Ahead of the official announcement, specifications of the budget device have been leaked on benchmarking site Geekbench. Micromax In in will the third smartphone in the company's In-series after the Micromax In 1b and In Note 1.

Micromax In 1 Geekbench listing (via MySmartPrice) confirms it will be powered by an octa-core Helio G80 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. Further, in terms of OS, it will run Android 10. Micromax In 1 scored 361 and 1318 in single-core and multi-core performance, respectively.

Micromax In 1 India launch on March 19: Price, specifications (Expected)

Micromax In 1 will launch in India on March 19, 2021, at 12 PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on the micromaxinfo.com website.

Micromax In 1 is already listed on Flipkart, suggesting it will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. The listing confirms a triple rear camera setup and a punch-hole display. A circular fingerprint scanner will be present on the back cover as well.

Micromax In 1 will have a rectangular camera module. The hole-punch will be placed on the top center of the display. Apart from this, the phone will come with the ‘In’ branding, which will be placed at the bottom of the back cover.

Tipster Tushar Mehta recently leaked specifications of Micromax In 1 on Twitter, including a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Micromax In 1 is expected to be a budget device, which will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M2 that also come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The upcoming Micromax phone is said to come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of ROM. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. More features include a rear fingerprint sensor and a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display.

In terms of camera, Micromax In 1 could feature a combination of a 48-megapixel lens and two 2-megapixel lenses at the back. The front camera will be an 8-megapixel one, according to the tipster.