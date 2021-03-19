Micromax In 1, which the third smartphone in the company’s In-series has been launched in India. The Micromax In 1 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery as its key features. Also Read - Micromax In 1 with gradient back design, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras: First look

Micromax In 1 starts at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher-end 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,499. The sale begins at 12 PM on March 26. The smartphone will be available in two colour options – purple and blue. Also Read - Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Micromax In 1 specifications

Micromax In 1 gets a plastic back cover design with a metallic finish and an X-pattern. The back cover comes with Oleophobic coating that will help avoid fingerprint smudges. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ FHD+ hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets support for L1 Widevine as well. Also Read - Micromax In 1 Geekbench listing reveals MediaTek Helio G80, 6GB RAM, and more

Micromax In 1 is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled with Mali G52 GPU for graphics performance. It will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB storage options. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charger, which comes in the box.

When it comes to cameras, the Micromax In 1 feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera and a 2-megapixel marco camera. Among camera features are Night Mode, AI scene recognition, and 4x zoom. The front camera is 8-megapixel with Night mode.

On the software front, the Micromax In 1 runs Android 10. It is said to offer a pure Android OS experience with no skin and bloatware. Software updates for two years have been guaranteed and Android 11 is promised to roll out by May 2021.

Connectivity options include Dual Wi-Fi band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual VoWifi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, and Gravity. The phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it support face unlock for authentication as well.