Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Infinix Hot 9 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a 6.60-inch along with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro measures 185 g

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Infinix Hot 9 Pro of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low-light sensor main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 8 megapixel selfie camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 9 Pro of 5000mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro runs on Android 10-powered XOS 6.0.