Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone recently. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced starting at Rs.7999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Infinix Smart 4 Plus across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a 6.82-inch along with a resolution of HD+ Display. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Infinix Smart 4 Plus measures 207 g

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a MediaTek Helio A25. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Infinix Smart 4 Plus of 3GB is of Rs.7999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a 13MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 4 Plus of 6000 mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus runs on Android v10 (Q).