Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD panel along with a resolution of HD+ (720×1600) | 269 ppi. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite measures 200 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite features a MediaTek Helio P35. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a 16MP +2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a 8-megapixel front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite of 5000 mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie 9.0.