Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo A12 smartphone recently. The Oppo A12 is priced starting at Rs.9990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Oppo A12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M11 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Oppo A12 comes with a 6.22-inch along with a resolution of 720 by 1520 pixels. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Oppo A12 measures 165g. Also Read - OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for users, starts with Bengaluru airport

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Oppo A12 features a Octa-core MediaTek Hilio P35 SoC. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Oppo A12 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Infinix Smart 4 Plus - Head To Head Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Oppo A12 of 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage is of Rs.9990

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo A12 has a 13MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A12 has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A12 of 4100mAh / 4230mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Oppo A12 runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9.