Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C11 smartphone recently. The Realme C11 is priced starting at Rs.7499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Realme C11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 vs Realme C11 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Realme C11 measures 196g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Check Out Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Realme C11 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - New Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets new cameras, Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Realme C11 of 2GB +32GB is of Rs.7499

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C11 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 has a 5MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 of 5000mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Andorid 10. The Realme C11 runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.