Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C12 smartphone recently. The Realme C12 is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Realme C12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M11 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 720×1,600. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Realme C12 measures 209 g Also Read - OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for users, starts with Bengaluru airport

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Realme C12 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Realme C12 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.8999 Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Oppo A12 - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Price, and Features

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 has a 5Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C12 of 6,000mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Realme C12 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.