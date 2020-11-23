Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C15 smartphone recently. The Realme C15 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Realme C15 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M11 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Realme C15 measures 209gram.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 features a Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Realme C15 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Realme C15 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C15 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 has a 8MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C15 of 6000mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Realme C15 runs on UI realm Based on Android 10.