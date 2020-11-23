Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Realme Narzo 20A measures 195g. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Features Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20A also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 - Price in India, Specifications Compared, and Features

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB+32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on OS-1. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.