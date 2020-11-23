Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Samsung Galaxy M01s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2 inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+). The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Samsung Galaxy M01s measures 168 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a MediaTek Helio P22 octacore processor. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M01s also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 3GB + 32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 8.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 4000mah. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M01s runs on OneUI based on Android 10.