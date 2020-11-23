Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Samsung Galaxy M11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for users, starts with Bengaluru airport

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.40-inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Samsung Galaxy M11 measures 197g. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Oppo A12 - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Price, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M11 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Infinix Smart 4 Plus - Head To Head Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M11 of 3GB + 32GB storage is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M11 has a 13 megapixel primary, 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2 megapixel depth sensor main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M11 of 5000 mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M11 runs on Android .